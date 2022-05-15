BI Phakathi has struck again and this team a group of soccer players were in for a treat after he handed cash out to them

He urged the kids to carry on playing football and get the exercise that they needed, the video was very inspirational

Social media users flooded the comment section with reactions and told BI that he had made a huge difference in the lives of those kids

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again. This time he chose to help those who are truly vulnerable.

He stopped by a soccer field where a group of kids were playing, there was a coach there as well making sure things were fair and giving instruction.

BI Phakathi treated these kids to a surprise and urged them not to stop playing soccer. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

At the end of the session, BI had the kids line up and he handed them each some cash and had some words for them at the end.

BI Phakathi told the kids in the video, that they must not stop playing and that exercise is good for them. Social media users loved the video and said that those kids would never forget that practice session and probably never miss one again.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users flooded the comment section in reaction to the heartwarming video

Nyarie Tashayawedu:

"They will never miss these training sessions again. Thank you Sir for blessing them."

Olivia van der Wath:

"Thank you, BI for giving these young children money while they were playing soccer may our Lord bless you abundantly stay safe God's blessing over you Shalom ."

Blessing Kufakwenyika:

"When kids smile at you, remember more blessings are coming on your way. Kids are angels. They smile with all their heart and all their Soul. When they smile, they mean it. More blessings Sr! You are such a unique soul on this earth."

Gilbert Kamanga:

"I have no doubt this R100 will inspire some of them never to stop playing football. I won't be surprised if one these kids becomes a proper Pro in the future. Thank you."

Good Samaritan buys car guard pie and showers her with unexpected blessings

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South African philanthropist, BI Phakathi, had his online followers fighting the urge to cry after sharing a video of him making a car guard’s day.

He posted the video on TikTok, which sees him ask the female car guard what she would like from the store. The surprised lady asks for a steak and kidney pie.

After popping into the store, Phakathi is later seen returning to the lady with her pie. He also surprises her with a bouquet of flowers and a trolley-full of groceries.

Source: Briefly News