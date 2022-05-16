A South African online user took to Twitter to ask netizens how they go about dealing with visitors who’ve overstayed their welcome

Curious user @Your_Miss_B posed the conversation starting question to her cyber friends recently

Tweeps didn’t hold back spilling the tea on their funny and creative strategies of how they get their guests to go home

Mzansi peeps didn’t hold back sharing their spicy tricks on how they get rid of visitors who have overstayed their welcome.

Their responses were many and hilarious as they replied to a question posed by online user @Your_Miss_B on Twitter. In a tweet she asked:

“Guys, how do yall politely tell a visitor it’s time to go?”

The post gained a lot of traction as online users shared their experiences and advice. Check out the funny comments below:

@TakaTina1 commented:

“I play Cassper Nyovest album.”

@skepsel_sa shared:

“I need to clean up and rest. It was great having you over I think it's time to go hope you visit again.”

@thapelo_mof responded:

“You don't tell them. Just look at your phone and say "crap, I forgot about this, I'm supposed to send the...eish" and open your laptop. After 2 minutes just say "sorry I just need to do this quickly, I totally forgot" then you wear your headphones. They'll leave.”

@Lwazie_Mtolo remarked:

“Ai Mina I once had a visitor and he didn’t want to leave, so I took a shower and got fully dressed ngaba muhle and I was like “ntwana my Uber is almost here you should Uber nawe yabo” the moment he left I opened the oven to 180D and made myself my frozen pizza and undressed.”

@SashaDBelle wrote:

“I once did something similar to a guy he had overstayed so I told him first thing the next day morning my mom is coming to fetch me siya ka gogo for something. 6 am I up and fully dressed, woke him up and told him my mom is 10 minutes away, walked him out, and went back to sleep.”

@Thabz_gucci3 commented:

“Fake leave your house it works all the time.”

@casey_kgabo said:

“Dawg I need to study.”

