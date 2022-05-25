Two local scientists were honoured for their research in discovering the Covid-19 Omicron variant last year

Professor Tulio de Oliveira and Dr Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Covid-19 Omicron variant, have been selected for Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 feature.

De Oliveira is a professor of bioinformatics at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Stellenbosch University.

Moyo is a Stellenbosch alumnus who obtained his PhD in medical virology at the university in 2016 and now serves as laboratory director at the Botswana Harvard Aids Institute Partnership.

The two scientists are recognised for their work in the field of genomics and epidemiology. In November 2021, they led the multidisciplinary team who discovered the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which quickly became the dominant strain of the virus globally, The News Hawks reports.

In November of 2021, Prof De Oliveira and Dr Moyo "led the multidisciplinary team of researchers and scientists" who discovered the Omicron variant, Jacaranda FM stated.

According to Time, their work was a transformational moment and a shift in paradigm - one that symbolised that excellence in science can originate in Africa:

“Every generation has people who inspire subsequent generations. Sikhulile and Tulio have the potential to be that for people who will work in public health and genomics."

