A former car guard has now taken a lecturing post at the University of Pretoria and is working on his PhD

Fabrice Kapya used every cent he earned to put himself through university and has a friend to thank for applying on his behalf

Kapaya’s story has inspired many and left the people of South Africa with hearts filled with pride and hope

A story of a man who went from studying in parking lots as he worked as a car guard to being a university lecturer who is now doing his PhD, has inspired people far and wide.

Fabrice Kapya funded his studies with the little he earned as a car guard and donations he received. Facebook / Fabrice Kapya

Many people in South Africa are held back by their circumstances and believe that because their family never got a university degree that they too will never. This man has proven that you can grow from anything if you just take that first step.

News24 reported that 31 year old Fabrice Kapya is now an assistant lecturer at the University of Pretoria (UP) in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering. This came after many years of studying in parking lots while he was a car guard.

Kapya made roughly R2000 a month working at a Pretoria shopping centre parking lot. He used this money to put himself through university.

“I used every single coin I earned at Wonderpark mall to pay for my studies. I was studying in the parking lot with my student card around my neck. I stayed strong even though I could not feel my legs or my waist, even though my body was sore,” Kapya told the publication.

It was not Kapya who made the decision to study though. A friend who saw his potential applied to university on his behalf and when he got accepted it was all the confidence he needed to peruse a degree in engineering… and the rest is history.

The people of Mzansi clap for the incredible man and his dedication

Seeing Kapya’s story left many with a lump in their throat and tears in their eyes. This is the kind of news people want to see and the reminder some need to keep pushing.

Take a look at some of the kind words:

Derrick Shezi said:

“There's another lesson here: never look down on people based on their menial jobs. We have lawyers who funded their studies by driving taxis, accountants who funded their studies by working as petrol attendants, while others worked as domestic aides.”

Nana Nomonde Singela said:

“Truly inspiring.... This is the mentality we all need as South Africans not always blaming the government for our laziness.”

Edith Powell said:

“Well done. May you continue to fly high. Against all odds one can do wonders if one puts one's mind to it. I salute you.”

Nombuso Ndumo said:

“Ha la la car guard turned graduate! You are a role model to many.”

