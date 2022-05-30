A determined woman took to social media to share a list of what she has been blessed with over the years

Dr Moeketsi (@AusBassie) revealed that she had a child, bagged her degree, bought a house and so much more

She credited her milestones to God’s timing and South African cyber citizens were beyond happy for her

The word ‘goals’ is thrown around a lot these days, so much so that it can be confusing what a goal really is. A focused queen had South African online users inspired after taking to social media to share some of her personal wins over the years.

Twitter user Dr Moeketsi (@AusBassie) has often been transparent about her life journey with her online friends. She recently compiled a list of her accomplishments on the timeline after commencing the traditional processes of marrying her bae and the father of her child.

A woman is colleting her wins one by one and Mzansi is convinced she is God's favourite daughter. Image: @AusBassie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a tweet she wrote:

“If you’ve been following my journey.. you can confidently say that I’m God’s favourite. Blessed with a beautiful baby girl ‍, Bagged my degree‍, Got a house , Now titles and surnames will be changing. When the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen. Isaiah 60:22”

Her inspiring post was also accompanied by a photo of herself looking stunning in her traditional attire after her traditional marital negotiations.

Netizens were not only overjoyed for Dr Moeketsi on all her major wins, but also inspired to keep the faith along their own life journeys. Check out some of the heartfelt reactions to the tweet:

@Gugu03144560 said:

“Indeed. Congratulations sis. Kuningi kuseza babes okuhle Kodwa.”

@Anthony71120752 wrote:

“Congratulations, hope your Journey is filled with amazing adventures and all the things you’ve prayed for. May the creator continue to guide, protect and favor you. Congratulations, peace.”

@_MendyKhumalo commented:

“UNkulunkulu aqhubeke akubusise sisi. You deserve it.”

@amDenisgodwin replied:

“I've been following it. You really are God's favourite daughter.”

Source: Briefly News