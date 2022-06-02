A sweet post by Malcolm Wentzel on his Twitter took a strange turn after one woman posed a bold question

Twitter user @ValoyiNtsako asked whether the TikTok star was interested in having a side chick

Another user @Monare _85 called her to order by responding with fiery comments on her inappropriate comment

TikTok star Malcolm Wentzel recently took to Twitter to share a snap of himself and his viral video accomplice, Tembi Ubisi.

Wentzel is prominent for his hilarious videos on TikTok and has over 2.5 million viewers. After he lost his wife, he left the pain behind and moved on. Many people were caught in awe when he started developing a special bond with his house helper. An extraordinary thing he did was when he gave a brand new car gift to the lady. Since then, fans have not stopped talking about him, Briefly News previously reported.

Tiktok Star Malcolm Wentzel posed with his helper Tembi Ubisi for a photo but netizens took the simple post too far. Image: @WentzelMalcolm/Twitter

In the snap the pair are seen standing together as they pose and smile for the camera. Wentzel captioned the tweet:

“Mother of my house.”

As sweet as the post was, one lady’s @ValoyiNtsako comment under the tweet ruffled some feathers, after she asked Wentzel if he was interested in having a side chick.

One user @Monare _85 clapped back at her inappropriate offer saying:

“And then comes a darkie who always wants to mess up good things.”

She responded:

“Someone like you whose always vile unprovoked.”

He added:

“Now I believe when they say “simple things impress simple minds”. Now if that flew above your head.”

In a bid to stop the back and fourth, another user @PrinceHadebe7 told them to get a room, to which @Monare _85 fired yet another spicy shot.

Check out all the beef on the Twitter post below:

Many South African social media users were left amused by the firecracker moment:

@ThullyeNkosi wrote:

“He’s got answers shame.”

@Lucky32256492 asked:

“Vaseline eyani manje?”

@YanceyZA reacted:

“Uyayazi i-explosion???”

Malcolm and mam Thembi celebrate 1 million likes with hilarious video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the popular boss-employee duo, Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi marked a remarkable milestone.

Malcolm and his amazing helper managed to get one million likes on TikTok since the start of their account.

Taking to Twitter, Malcolm shared the amazing news with South Africans. In a video, he and Thembi celebrate the achievement with their loved ones.

The post was captioned:

"We are today celebrating one million likes on our #TikTok account #SouthAfrica #thembi have a great weekend."

Source: Briefly News