Fanele Memela is a six-year-old princess battling life-threatening cancer known as acute myeloid leukaemia. Her family are doing everything that they can to find her a bone marrow donor who could potentially save her life.

There are no words that can truly describe what this family is going through. No child should ever have to suffer this pain, nor a parent have this worry.

News24 reported that Fanele was diagnosed in March. Since then her family feel like their world is crumbling around them as no family member has come back as a positive stem cell match for Fanele.

Fanele's mother Gugu Mkhulisi feels as if she is failing her child as she does not know what more to do to help her. This momma will go to the ends of earth to find that donor and is pleading for anyone and everyone to help.

"…all you want to do is to help and protect your child. However, in this instance, there’s very little I can do. I must rely on the generosity and goodwill of others out there that are willing to see if they are a donor.”

A BackaBuddy page has been started to raise funds for treatment and the hopeful stem cell transplant that Fanele desperately needs. R500 000 needs to be raised in order to help get as many black donors between the ages of 16 and 45 to sign up for the registry.

It takes a mere three minutes to sign up to the registry and possibly save a life. All costs are covered by the registry.

8-Month-old baby Mahi needs life-saving bone marrow transplant, family searching for a donor match

In similar news, Briefly News reported that the Jithoo family from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, are doing everything in their power to save their baby girl, Mahi, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as acute myeloid leukaemia.

The eight-month-old baby needs a bone marrow stem cell transplant, but sadly, she does not have a donor match. Without the transplant, baby Mahi has no chance of long-term survival, and even more frightening, the chances of finding a donor are 1 in 400 000 for people of colour.

For this reason, the family has sought help from the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) in an effort to recruit more donors of colour, raise funds to buy additional testing kits and cover the cost of medical tests for the donors.

