An excited South African woman posted on social media about finding new permanent employment

The Johannesburg resident took to LinkedIn to share her exciting news, sending praises to God for granting her the employment opportunity

Mzansi netizens were quick to praise the woman for finding a job at Capitec bank, with some users asking for advice on how to apply for work at the company

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As citizens of Mzansi, many of us know how hard it can be to land stable job opportunities and when we do find employment, we need to hold on with both hands.

One excited South African woman has taken to social media to proudly celebrate finding a new job at Capitec Bank, thanking and praising God Almighty for her achievement.

Johannesburg resident, Yolanda Duka was delighted after landing a job at Capitec Bank. Image: Yolanda Duka/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Yolanda Duka, who formerly worked at The Foschini Group, posted on LinkedIn to commemorate the special moment.

Her post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“His Promises are Yes and Amen."

Proud Saffas celebrate with her

The Johannesburg resident received so many heartwarming congratulatory messages from netizens who wished her well for the journey ahead.

Chuma Peyi said:

“Congratulations Sis Yolly. I would like the experience.”

Adrian Pillay added:

“Faithful, you are. Faithful forever you will be.”

Nosizo Magwaza wrote:

“Congratulations Yolanda, wishing you nothing but the best on your new journey with Capitec Bank.”

Some netizens even asked the woman for tips on getting themselves a job at the bank too.

Nokokhanya Mbokazi said:

“Congratulations, please assist, how did you apply?”

Lutendo Nemakanga added:

“It's is my dream to work for capitec bank.”

Young woman lands new job in a new city, SA celebrates her fresh start: “Won’t He do it”

In a related story, Briefly News reported on a delighted young woman who took to social media to celebrate the latest development in her career and personal life.

Rhodes University graduate, Bridgette Matjuda, revealed that she was offered a new job in a new city and expressed her gratitude to God for her fresh start.

Mzansi netizens flooded her Twitter post with congratulatory messages, wishing her well on the new chapter in her life.

@babyphatish reacted:

“Congratulations beautiful you’re so deserving! I wish you all the best.”

Source: Briefly News