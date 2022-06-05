Ryanair’s South African Test Torn Apart by Afrikaan Language Board

The Afrikaans Language Board has slammed Ryanair's decision to give South Africans a test written in Afrikaans

The test is being used by Ryanair to determine if South Africans are really who they say they are using a series of questions

Passengers who fail the test are not allowed to fly to South Africa, a challenge for many since many South Africans do not speak Afrikaans fluently

A test given to South Africans flying to home from England has gone viral after irate passengers were prevented from boarding their flights after getting some questions wrong.

The test is in Afrikaans and ignores the fact that most people in South Africa have very little knowledge of the language.

Ryanair's "South African" test has been slammed by the Afrikaans Language Board. Photo credit: Sipho King K Kekana, Ryanair

Ryanair admitted that the test was a real thing and was being used to try and thwart non-South Africans using fake passports.

However, the Afrikaans Language Board has taken exception to the test because of the test is tarnishing the board's efforts to show the language as a friendly one.

There are also numerous errors in the test itself. The board has also queried why Ryanair chose Afrikaans out of the 11 official languages of the country.

There is a historical precedent at play as well, the Sharpeville massacre took place due to protests of the apartheid government's Afrikaans language policy and forcing travellers to take the test in Afrikaans could stir up emotions according to News24.

