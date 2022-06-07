A man took to social media to inspire others with his incredible weight loss journey that saved his life

Jeromie Jones lost himself in work and wanted to share his story to remind people to take a step back and look after themselves

Seeing his story left many feeling extremely proud and also motivated to show themselves some love

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many of us lose ourselves in the ratrace, waking up each day just to survive. A man named Jeromie Jones had a huge wake-up call when he gained an enormous amount of weight and fell into a deep depression. Making the decision to take back control of his life was not easy, but oh was it worth it.

Jeromie Jones lost a whopping 50Kgs and took back control of his life, beating depression and weight gain. Image: Instagram / @iamkakeking

Source: Instagram

Admitting that we are struggling is tough. Jeromie, like many others, was working a day job while trying to make his dream come true with a side hustle cake business on the side. It was too much though and he ended up losing himself completely.

Jeromie took to social media to share how in September 2021 he made the decision to turn his life around. He started by getting weight loss surgery and losing a bunch of weight which gave him the boost of confidence he needed to tackle his other battles.

“Last year in September I decided to take my life back and had the gastric sleeve surgery done. I had no idea what would come of it because I tried literally everything from the best trainers, to diets but I was determined to live again.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Having lost an incredible amount of weight and taken a chance at making his dream come true, Jeromie is now the hunky owner of a thriving cake business called Kake King.

“I have now lost over 110 pounds, I own Orlandos first DIY Cake Studio where I teach people how to create beautiful cakes and treats, and I work for an amazing company. You can have it all, but if you neglect yourself in the process, none of it will ever be worth it.”

People showered the man with praise:

@aj_mckay96 said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ great job. You are officially aging backwards. Yes, to adding years to your life.”

@cupcakechick96 said:

“I always thought you were handsome at any size….. but the happy on your face now is gorgeous!!!!”

@futurewomanbillionaire said:

“You look amazing ❤️ You motivate me in so many ways beyond cakes. I been procrastinating about doing the 30 day challenge to workout.”

@facetimedietitian said:

“Looking great!!!❤️ you are such an inspiration to others! Keep making good food choices and keep up your exercise! You are doing outstanding!”

Mass respect: Man shares amazing 76kg weight loss transformation photo

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man identified as Paul Wray inspired the social media community with his before and after photos.

Paul, who lost 76kg in one year, has given tips on how to lose weight. He said people should ensure to change their lifestyles and not just their diets.

In his words on LinkedIn:

"I lost over 12 stone in one year! I am not a weight loss coach or fitness expert but here’s my Weight Loss 101: Change your lifestyle, not just your diet. Anyone who sells you a quick fix is looking to make a quick buck £$€!"

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News