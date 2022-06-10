A gorgeous woman from Cape Town has posted an adorable makeup-free selfie on social media, flaunting her natural beauty

The stunning young lady, who normally slays with her stunning makeup looks and professional-looking face beats, proudly showed off her beautiful glowing face

Netizens were absolutely swooning over the young hun and her cute face, with many gents taking to the comment section to flirt with her

A cute Mzansi lady, who normally slays with her beautiful face beats, has taken to social media to show off a natural, no-makeup look.

The young lady, who’s based in Stellenbosch, Cape Town, looked incredibly cute with her flawless, glowing skin, beautiful big smile, and pretty eyes.

A beautiful babe from Cape Town who normally kills her makeup looks flaunted her gorgeous natural face in a Twitter selfie. Image: @Kopano_Dube/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Women are free to do what they want and can wear makeup or be natural if that’s what makes them feel comfortable.

But @Kopano_Dube simply showed Mzansi flames and revealed that she can slay with or without any cosmetics on her already adorable face, with the makeup merely enhancing her natural beauty.

Captioning the Twitter , the beaut wrote:

“No makeup today.”

Netizens swoon over natural beauty

Saffas went absolutely nuts over the young lady’s post, with some saying that she doesn’t need any makeup and looks cute just the way she is. Some thirsty men even took the opportunity to flirt with the stunning babe.

@HatemMina2 wrote:

“Splendid and natural, I dare to believe that you are an exceptional woman with the heart of an angel to agree to engage with a man like me who dreams of you without knowing you.”

@EmihleShady said:

“You more beautiful without makeup but either way umuhle, qhubeka with what makes you feel comfortable but yoh without Make Up uyasipheka singabakho yesses, had to save this pic.”

@tcelltwerker added:

“Women should do whatever they want. But you have the most gorgeous skin!!”

Source: Briefly News