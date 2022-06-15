A stunning Mzansi woman has taken to social media to show off her second home, a beautiful, spacious-looking crib

Taking to Twitter, @tsholo_rosey showed off her stunning new home and looked absolutely delighted with the move

Mzansi netizens were so excited by the babe’s gorgeous place and took to the comment section to congratulate her on the achievement

There are few things that are as exciting as moving into a brand-new, spacious crib that you can call your very own.

A gorgeous South African hun has taken to social media to share her excitement about moving into her second home – a beautiful, spacious-looking place.

Stunning Mzansi woman, @tsholo_rosey shared a cute snap of her second crib. Image: @tsholo_rosey/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The content creator, who functions as a wine influencer, looked absolutely delighted as she held up the keys to her beautiful new crib.

In a post shared on Twitter, @tsholo_rosey shared a cute snap, showing bits and pieces of her new place while relaxing with a glass of wine as she chilled in the new house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Hello from my second home,” the caption read.

Netizens wish babe well with her new home

Saffas flooded the young lady’s comment section with congratulatory messages for the achievement and wished her well with the new place. Even tweeps who had never met her were excited about the impressive feat.

@Todi_M2 said:

“Modimo le badimo are showing off with you, congratulations, mama.”

@kanairo_own added:

“I do not even know you. But I am proud of you stranger.”

@Mamo1Moh added:

“We celebrate those wins because wow. Congratulations stranger.”

‘Mzali Wam’ Actress Lungelo Mpangase celebrates buying a new home, Mzansi reacts: “I am loving your Moves”

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, actress Lungelo Mpangase took to social media to celebrate buying a new home after enduring a lot of problems at the apartment she was renting.

The popular Mzali Wam star took to Instagram and shared a snap of the key to her lux home and Mzansi absolutely loved it.

Social media users took to the stunning actress' comment section to congratulate her for buying her own house at such a young age.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News