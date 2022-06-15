A stunning Mzansi woman has wowed netizens by sharing cute before and after snaps of her incredible weight loss transformation

Taking to Twitter, the YouTuber said that her weight loss was definitely a huge glow-up moment for her

Many Saffas were inspired by the Johannesburg-based woman’s journey and asked for tips on how they too could shed some excess kilos

It’s never easy to lose weight, with some people working hard on their weight loss journeys for years. Eating healthily and exercising is a choice, but it’s not always an easy one, LOL.

One Johannesburg-based woman has inspired netizens by sharing before and after snaps of her weight loss transformation on social media.

The tweeps of Mzansi were hella impressed with @HloniLesedi’s incredible weight loss journey. Image: Instagram/hlonilesedi and Twitter/@HloniLesedi.

Source: UGC

In a post shared on Twitter, @HloniLesedi noted that her weight loss journey was a major glow-up moment for her, adding the pre and post weight loss snaps side by side.

The stunning YouTuber looked much more confident in the ‘after’ snap and looked hella cute too.

In the caption of the snaps, @HloniLesedi wrote:

“My weight loss was definitely my glow up lol.”

Mzansi inspired by stunner’s weight loss glow

Many South Africans were wowed by the young woman and her amazing body transformation, with some netizens even asking the hun if she could offer them some weight loss tips for their fitness journeys.

@makatla_mandisa said:

“Omg this is so beautiful. Love it. Your weight loss journey has to be one for the books.”

@sphemkhize added:

“You look stunning, teach us!”

@Preciou13051520 wrote:

“Please drop a YouTube video on how you did it.”

'Hard work pays off': SA inspired by lady's weight loss journey, shares incredible pics

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a Mzansi woman has received widespread praise on social media for sharing her incredible weight loss journey.

@sibugxasheka headed online to share a series of pictures depicting her enviable body transformation. Saffas were full of praise as they flooded the fitness maven's mentions with congratulatory messages for her fit, rocking bod. The tweet attracted more than 1 800 likes as Saffas rushed in to flood the comment section with well wishes.

Source: Briefly News