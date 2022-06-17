A gorgeous young mom has taken to the socials to celebrate being admitted as an attorney o f the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria

f In a cute snap posted on LinkedIn, Moyahabo Lebea looked hella stoked with her achievement, sharing that she’d just taken her oath as a legal practitioner

Mzansi online users were incredibly impressed with the young lady’s fantastic accomplishment, with her comment section swamped with messages of congratulations

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A delighted young mom has proudly posted on social media about officially becoming an attorney of the High Court.

In a LinkedIn post, the young lady shared that she had become a legal eagle and had officially taken her professional oath at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Moyahabo Lebea beamed as she celebrated being admitted to the High Court as an attorney. Image: Moyahabo Lebea/LinkedIn and Moyahabo YaYa Lebea Moseamedi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Moyahabo Lebea officially graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 2018 from the University of Limpopo and has been working as a candidate attorney at a Pretoria-based firm called Lesiba Mailula Attorneys Inc since 2021.

The young mom-of-one looked extremely excited in the snap posted on social media as she posed in front of the building of the High Court. Along with the beautiful pic, the stunner captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“On the 6th June 2022 at the North Gauteng High Court, I took an oath and was admitted as an attorney/ legal practitioner,” she wrote.

Mzansi shares their delight about the lawyer’s achievement

Saffas were super thrilled for Moyahabo’s big moment and expressed how proud they were of the young mom’s accomplishment. Some netizens even joked that the hun should represent them in future.

Robert Zwane said:

“Thought you were my daughter, same pic, same background. Congrats big girl! Halala. My Honouress, my Lordress. You've made it.”

Joel Gole added:

“You Go Girl, please you should represent me in future.”

Mr. King Chauke wrote:

“Congratulations Moya. All the best for the future.”

Fabulous female law graduate in Cape Town celebrates first court appearance, Saffas show the young hun love

In a similar story by Briefly News, a young female candidate attorney from Cape Town has taken to the socials to celebrate her first court appearance.

Recent UWC graduate, Retshidisitswe Mokgobo said that she was very proud of herself for her brilliant achievement. Netizens congratulated the babe, expressing how delighted they were by her excellence as a young black woman.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News