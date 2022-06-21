An inspiring Mzansi businesswoman has taken to social media to speak about her long journey to success and struggling with poverty at the beginning of her career

Zibu MaSotobe, who is the founder and CEO of the Zoluhle Group, said that when she started her career, she slept on the floor for six months

The inspiring mom is now flexing with a soft life and wants to encourage other young women to never give up

An inspiring Mzansi businesswoman from the Northern Cape wants to encourage other young women to never give up on their dreams despite the challenges they face.

Taking to LinkedIn, Zibu MaSotobe, the owner and founder of the Zoluhle Group, spoke about the struggles she conquered as a young woman when she started her career.

In her post, the supermom opened up about sleeping on the floor for six months after she landed her first job and noted that she was even pregnant when she began working in Johannesburg.

Zibu MaSotobe went from sleeping on the floor to owning her own company.

“To the rural girl starting an IT role, take heart. In 2003, I would hide my laptop in a cheap-looking bag, take off my high-heeled shoes and walk from Noord taxi rank to the corner of Delvers and Main Street in Johannesburg,” she wrote.

“I was 21 years old, fresh from the University of Zululand, and Accenture SA had seen something in me (I have NO idea what!?). They had given me a chance, a start in life,” she added.

Zibu MaSotobe explained that she would wake up at the crack of dawn each morning to ensure that she got to work on time, standing in long lines at the taxi rank.

“Most of the new business analysts arrived in their Opel Corsa’s and parked their cars as I struggled to change my taxi rank shoes to the New West heels at the ground floor bathroom,” she noted.

“I slept on the floor for six months after I started that job, I had come from such poverty that the gap I had to cover was too wide. To top it ALL off, I was pregnant that January when I started, because poverty does not leave without a fight,” she added.

From struggle to soft life

The entrepreneur added that while she may live a privileged life now, she came from struggle and poverty and worked hard and diligently to enjoy the soft life she has now.

“I wanted to be the beautiful people in their cars on Greystone drive, I cried on nights when all I wanted was a soft bed instead of the hard floor in that cold, empty flat,” she said.

Zibu MaSotobe notes that she would cry on days she had to work late because she feared for her safety, as taking public transport alone late at night is unsafe for women.

“I would cry quickly, then I would straighten my shirt, wipe my face and practice smiling on the bathroom mirrors. I would take a deep breath, set back my shoulders and walk out of the bathroom. I would remind myself: ‘We came to Johannesburg to conquer and leave’.”

The inspiring woman thanked God for her success and noted that she is flourishing today because he heard her prayers.

“I conquered, and I left! The Lord heard my cries, I became EVERYTHING I cried out for. God is faithful,” she added.

