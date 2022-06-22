A lady took to social media to express that she didn’t appreciate being referred to as just an accountant when she is a chartered accountant

Nokuphila Khanyile indicated that there was a big difference between the two professions and she went through a lot of schooling and training to become a CA

Her Twitter post not only gained a lot of traction but also sparked an online debate as Mzansi was divided on Nokuphila’s sentiments

A frustrated young lady took to social media set the record straight on her profession and how people ought to correctly address her.

Nokuphila Khanyile (@NokuphilaKhany1) posted a tweet where she expressed that there is a big difference between an accountant and a chartered accountant. With her being the latter, she made it clear that she doesn’t appreciate being referred to as just an accountant.

“There’s a big difference between an accountant and a Chartered Accountant. I’m not gonna go through four years of school, two board exams, and three years of training for you to call me an Accountant. It’s “Chartered” ma’am….thank you,” Nokuphila wrote in the tweet.

According to Unbiased, a chartered accountant can offer specialist accountancy services and business advice in a range of important areas. The key difference between an accountant and a chartered accountant is that the latter is typically more highly qualified and experienced, and will be a member of a professional body.

Many South African social media users had a lot to say in response to Nokuphila’s post. While some agreed with her, others reprimanded her and even advised her to be humble.

@KeKatli wrote:

“Accountants, Doctors, and Lawyers always wilding on the tl, at least with engineers it's about their escapades and not their professions.. y'all? .”

@msshantal_ reacted:

“She right though. .”

@AsiefD responded:

“Explain to me how you’re actually embodying the values of a CA in terms of the competency framework. No organisation would want someone like you leading them if all you’re good for is your knowledge of debits and credits? People are angry at you, but I just feel sorry for you. Also, you’re in violation of @saica_ca_sa regulations by calling yourself a “CA(SA) trainee” in your bio. There’s no such thing and it’s fraudulent to mislead people in this manner. You should know this if you’re so proud of the CA(SA) brand mos.”

@ss_life24 commented:

“Eish, this tweet reminds me of one CA at Sasol who couldn't reconcile a bank account . Tjo and she refused to be taught by an 'Accountant'. Akunzima .”

@zee_80258 replied:

“You sound like you are unsure of your title y do u need validation from pips. Did you study for your own benefit or for the streets? Don’t be like those DR who want to be addressed by DR outside of the profession. As long as pips are respectful toward you .”

@SiyaOffice shared:

“Remain humble Noku, do not get arrogant. The truth is, there’s no difference in the workplace. An accountant is an accountant. You become a chartered accountant to become a member of a certain body, but that doesn’t change the accounting discipline.”

