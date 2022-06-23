An overjoyed woman has taken to social media to celebrate bagging a job as an underground electrician

LinkedIn user Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji noted that she had to overcome many challenges and job rejections before landing the new gig

Social media users were incredibly proud of the woman for her strength and resilience and wished her well in the comment section of her post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A determined woman from Limpopo has finally conquered unemployment by landing a job as an underground electrician after almost losing hope with the countless job rejections and hardships she encountered.

Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji, who studied electrical engineering and trade, was super grateful and overjoyed to have finally landed a good work opportunity after a long bout of joblessness that drained her.

Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji expressed her gratitude online after obtaining a job as an electrician. Image: Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The resilient lady noted that she applied for several jobs, with many human resource managers either ignoring or being rude to her.

But despite everything, Ramoloetji never lost hope. In a post shared on LinkedIn, she expressed how excited and relieved she was to have finally obtained an opportunity to work in her field of training.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the LinkedIn post, the delighted woman shared her joy with the post captioned:

“After so many applications made with rejections; recruiters and HR personnel ignoring my messages, some even being rude, finally, I knocked on the door of HR personnel. He replied to my inbox message with an interview invitation.”

“I'm extremely excited to share with u that I'm starting a new position as an underground electrician at Gold Fields as part of the Newtrax team. Thank you Sandvik for the opportunity. The joy of removing the open-to-work frame.”

Social media users were super stoked for the new electrician

LinkedIn users wished the brave woman well on her new job opportunity and commended her on giving up in the search for employment.

Gauta Motokoa wrote:

“Congratulations Ramoloetji Shadi Mahlatji and all the best on your new role. God always knew your time. I like the fact that you never got tired. I’m the witness. Keep going, you still have a journey ahead from here.”

Themba Wonder Sgudla added:

“Congratulations, my sister and all the best in your new position.”

Obike Eze said:

“Congratulations to you engineer.”

“His promises are yes”: Mzansi woman excitedly posts about landing new job, proud netizens send praises

In a similar story by Briefly News, an excited South African woman posted on social media about finding new permanent employment.

The Johannesburg resident took to LinkedIn to share her exciting news, sending praises to God for granting her the employment opportunity. Mzansi netizens were quick to praise the woman for finding a job at Capitec bank, with some users asking for advice on applying for work at the company.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News