Ciara showed that she still has the moves in the Umlando dance challenge. A lady recorded an incident where she was stopped by police officers who forced her to let them dig through her handbag. Gomora fans have had enough of Moshe Ndiki's character.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tax season is upon the people of Mzansi and one lady is a little nervous to do her return. Congratulations are in order for Blood and Water actress Cindy Mahlangu and her soccer star boo Bongani Zungu who welcomed their first baby together.

1. Ciara Nails ‘Umlando’ Dance Challenge, Mzansi Claims Amapiano Song After Singer’s “Nigerian Music” Blunder

American singer and dancer who gave us 2000s dance hits such as Two Step showed that she still has the moves in the Umlando dance challenge.

Ciara took part in the 'Umlando' dance challenge and wowed fans but made a mistake about the type of music. Image: Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg/Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

The Umlando dance challenge has taken the internet by storm, being done by many celebrities now, including Ciara, who looked stunning as she showed everyone how it is done. Ciara joins the likes of Steflon Don, who also did the Umlando dance challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Video of SAPS Searching Woman’s Bag Gets People of Mzansi Talking, Angered Lady Claims They Stole Her Cash

The people of Mzansi do not trust the SAPS. A lady recorded an incident where she was stopped by police officers who forced her to let them dig through her handbag. The video sparked debate on social media.

While it is no secret that law enforcement is a bit of a joke to the people of Mzansi, they are still around and some are trying to do their jobs.

3. ‘Gomora’ Viewers Unimpressed With Moshe Ndiki’s Acting in Latest Episode: “Moshe Can’t Act”

Gomora fans have had enough of Moshe Ndiki's character. The media personality portrays the character of a teacher at Gomora High School named Andile Faku.

Moshe recently joined the third season of the telenovela but the viewers are no longer happy with his acting skills. Moshe was dragged on the timeline following the latest episode of the show.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to let the producers know that Moshe's character is "annoying". Many said Moshe Ndiki can't act because that's how he is in real life. Some alleged that he got the par because of his huge following on social media, reports ZAlebs.

4. Sars Is About to Come Down Hard on an Honest Woman Who Is Paying a Mere R3k Tax on a Whopping Salary of R40k

Tax season is upon the people of Mzansi and one lady is a little nervous to do her return. Looking at her tax deductions an honest lady took to social media for some clarity. The people of Mzansi fear what Sars is going to hit this lady with, shame.

Tax is hella confusing and many Mzansi citizens run in the opposite direction because of they just do not get it. This lady might not know exactly what is cutting, but she is wise enough to know that her accounts person is not doing the right things.

5. Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu Finally Confirm Birth of Their Child With Cute Father’s Day Post

Congratulations are in order for Blood and Water actress Cindy Mahlangu and her soccer star boo Bongani Zungu who welcomed their first baby together.

The famous couple confirmed the arrival of their baby with a sweet Instagram post after months of speculation from social media users.

According to ZAlebs, the famous actress who has been hogging headlines for allegedly being cheated on by Zungu headed to her Instagram stories to celebrate him on Father's Day.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News