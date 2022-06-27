Becoming registered in your field of study can be such an exciting moment for any young person looking to build their careers

A beautiful young woman excitedly took to social media to share that she’s just become an entire registered nurse

Mzansi tweeps were incredibly proud of the stunning lady and wished her well for the rest of her career

After years of studying, sacrifice, and long nights of hard work and studying, becoming qualified in a chosen field of practice is such a fantastic moment for any young person.

One young lady rushed to social media to share her delight after finally registering as a nurse after years of diligence and perseverance in her studies.

Olaide baby smiled from ear to ear after becoming a registered nurse. Image: @OlaideKoleoso/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Twitter user, @OlaideKoleoso was overjoyed with her achievement, posting smiling snaps while wearing her scrubs with a stethoscope around her neck. What a monumental milestone!

The woman studied for a Bachelor of Nursing Science and was thrilled to be reaping the rewards of her hard work.

The caption to her post read:

“Let me reintroduce myself. Koleoso, V.O RN, BNSC, RM (in view).”

Social media users pour in congratulations

Tweeps were incredibly overjoyed for the young nurse and rushed to the comment section to praise her for the hard work and congratulate her on the journey ahead. Some gents even started shooting their shots, LOL.

Here are some of the top reactions:

@Ford20818 said:

“Can I come and introduce myself to your parents officially?”

@jummyoje added:

“Congratulations, dearie! So proud of how far you've come! Much more greatness awaits you.”

@itslykekandi wrote:

“Idk what all those letters mean but I see #BlackGirlMagic. Congratulations, sis.”

