Taking to his Twitter account, one user, @nkosimag shared pictures of his job's perks as a health worker

The healthcare worker shared his heartwarming experience with a patient who touched their heart with a sweet gesture

Many were in awe of the patient who took the time to write down a thank you note to Nkosi

Being a health worker is tough, but one took the time to show us that their hard work pays off.

Working in the health sector can be undoubtedly stressful but one tweep shared how his patient gave him some gifts for a job well done. Image: Twitter/@nkosimag

A grateful patient decided to go all out when thinking of the young health professional who was key in their recovery.

Health worker gets a note and gift from a grateful patient

Peeps could see what an exceptional healthcare worker Nkosi was after a patient handwrote a note expressing their appreciation for Nkosi. In the note posted on Twitter, his patient showed many that he is a caring spirit. The patient complimented his " expert care" and described him as "caring and compassionate".

To add icing to the cake, the patient also included a sweater with a touching thank you note. Nkosi expressed his joy at receiving the gifts as he also said that the patient asked the nurses at his hospital to capture his reaction to the gifts.

Peeps reacted to the post, with many happy that someone went to great lengths to appreciate an essential worker.

@pinkthenextred commented:

"Wholesome "

@wiittness commented:

"We appreciate your work brother, keep up the good work."

@nonhle_sn added:

"So heartwarming when clients send appreciate you beyond what you expect ❤️."

@DaisyLove_00 commented:

"Well done, a kind person meeting a kind person. This is the kind of love we see."

@sthaza1sec commented:

"Is a nice thing that we still have the health workers that do it with love , these days people just want money."

