A medical professional celebrated that she is officially qualified by sharing her graduation pictures on LinkedIn. Image: LinkedIn/Janet Omole

Woman took over 10 years to become a doctor

Becoming a medical doctor is no easy task, and these words rang true for Janet, who was born to two professionals in rural Nigeria. Janet is now a doctor in the United States after twelve years. Dr Omole shared her win on her LinkedIn.

Janet wrote that she lived in Nigeria outside of the capital city Lagos in Ikorodu and that her journey was over a decade long. She thanked her civil servant father and her mother, who is a teacher. Janet said:

" It took me 12 years to get to this point in my life, I will definitely hold on to all lessons learned thus far and also be an extension of blessing to humanity. Mum and Dad this is for you! I am happy to have made you both proud."

Dr Omole also thanked everyone who helped her on her journey toward becoming a doctor.

Netizens congratulate the new doctor

Janet's story inspired many as they congratulated her on achieving her dreams.

Priscilla Ayodeji commented:

"Love this, reading this I feel so proud of you. Also a daughter to Civil Servants who lives at the outskirt of Lagos(Ikorodu), trying to make the very best of what life presents. Congratulations Janet Omole this is only the beginning."

Akin Adewolu commented:

"Thank you Janet Omole for this story and testimony. I am happy for you. The punch point of your narration for me, was the mentioning of the name "Ikorodu". I am happy for you Janet Omole and it's truly #ikorodutotheworld"

Biyi Aboderin commented:

"Congratulations Dr. Omole and I’m truly happy for you. Good luck to you in your sojourn and I do sincerely pray that one day you will still look back to give back to our country despite it’s tragic inconsistencies."

Juliet Chekwube commented:

"Wow this is lovely congratulations Dr Janet "

Adam Adebayo wrote:

"Well deserved."

Queen celebrates working tirelessly for 10 years to become medical doctor

Briefly News previously reported that Lehlogonolo Mojapelo, a recent graduate from the University of Pretoria, shared her inspiring journey towards becoming a doctor on social media. Starting off with only a matric, Mojapelo pressed on and with persistence and dedication for 10 years, while having to overcome many hurdles along the way, she succeeded.

To celebrate her outstanding accomplishment, Mojapelo posted a clip on Instagram. The video highlighted the different parts of her incredible journey through a series of pictures. The clip was made even better with the addition of Sun-El Musician's Proud of You.

