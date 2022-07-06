A gardener was shocked to discover a black mamba had paid him a visit in his dark room at a Reservoir Hills home

KZN snake catcher Nick Evans worked hard to get to the restless snake, which had been hiding within the ceiling board and the corrugated iron above

After breaking the board and part of the wall, Evans and his helpers managed to spot the female mamba, and it was safely captured

An unsuspecting gardener got the shock of his life one Sunday evening when he spotted a snake right next to him after walking through the doorway of his room in a Reservoir Hills home – lo and behold, it was a deadly black mamba.

The rescue was shared by KZN snake catcher Nick Evans, who confirmed that the man didn’t sustain any bite injuries although he was in the perfect position to, especially considering there were no lights in the room and it had been dark outside too.

Nick Evans broke a sweat trying to get to a restless black mamba hidden in a dark room. Image: Nick Evans-Snake Rescuer/Facebook

“It got as much of a fright as he did! He bolted out of the room, as anyone would do. There were a lot of places for the mamba to hide in. But as I walked into the second room, I heard movement above me. The mamba was in the roof! And it was active! It made so much noise that I thought/hoped there were two,” said Evans.

He explained that the two-metre snake was on the ceiling board, between that and the corrugated iron above. Getting to it proved a challenge for Evans as he had no access. This forced him to break the ceiling board.

“I tried breaking away from the snake, to try to avoid chasing it, but that was always going to be hard. I broke a hole, and the noise stopped. I couldn't see it either. I had a family member in the next room, as well as the gardener, who both were willing to help. We were all a little concerned as to where this snake might be.

“I looked in the wall, from the doorway, and spotted the mamba inside, about 2m in. I broke a hole in the wall to get at it. I got the tail, the rest of the body was going up into the wall somewhere,” said Evans in a Facebook post.

He continued breaking the wall until they eventually spotted the snake’s head peeping through the doorway out the wall.

Evans managed to safely capture the restless female snake from behind the head with his tongs in his right hand.

“When I felt I had a decent grip, I released the tail, and got my left hand on the head, securing it. The rest of the mamba came out then. I was very, very relieved. That was a hectic rescue,” he said.

