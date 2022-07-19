Mzansi netizens were inspired by the story of packer-turned-CEO Thembinkosi Mthembu from Umlazi township

The businessman used to work for Durban Nampak before taking over the business years later to start Mthembu Tissue Converting

His award-winning venture manufactures a range of tissue paper products and has grown from employing 37 people to 104 people

Thembinkosi Mthembu from Umlazi township went from working in a big toilet paper manufacturing company as a packer to owning his own company.

The businessman is not only the CEO of Mthembu Tissue Converting but is also South Africa's first black-owned tissue manufacturer.

Thembinkosi Mthembu went from working in a big toilet paper manufacturing company as a packer to owning his own company. Image: HOBO group ZA/Facebook

In a recent Facebook post, Briefly News shared that his business has grown from employing 37 people to 104 people and from making 400 tons of tissue to more than 750 tons.

According to Forbes Africa, Mthembu was named Industrialist of the Year at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) four years ago.

His upbringing was a difficult one as his father was an underpaid truck driver and his mother sold everything she could to supplement the income. He had to head straight into the working world after school and ventured into various small businesses before maximising an opportunity to take over the Durban Nampak plant, which had been suffering losses.

After research and sound advice, Mthembu Tissue Converting was born as a BEE initiative by Nampak Tissue - albeit with a few lessons and challenges.

“The biggest lesson in my entire journey was to be focused and have systems in the business that work well and to always follow business goals,” Mthembu said.

South African netizens showed the businessman love and support on Facebook:

Monica Ramsoomar commented:

“Proud of you. The best is yet to come.”

Marie Espach Nortier said:

“Well done Thembikozi‼️keep up your good work and may your business prosper.."

Azwianewi Timothy Mulangaphuma wrote:

I applaud and Congrats to him instead of waiting for the government to do something for him. Let's be creative and use the skills that we have. Laziness will take us nowhere SA people. Jobs in SA are taken by our neighbouring people. Wake up and do something for yourself.”

Mandla Mthembu reacted:

“Mvelase Mnisi wemvula ilanga libalele Wena owavela enyandeni uqhubeke njalo nje ❤️✊✊.”

July Molaudzi Lesiba said:

“Well done brother make the black community proud.”

