An excited lady from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is over the moon after bagging employment as an intern at the University of Zululand

This is a big moment since the sis graduated from the institution with an honour’s degree in geography and hydrology only two months ago

LinkedIn peeps totally loved Anele Sithole’s achievement and wished her well on the new and exciting endeavour

A young lady from the city of Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is all smiles after bagging herself a job at the University of Zululand (UniZulu) as an intern.

Anele Sithole is goals and went from being a student to a staff member at the University of Zululand. Image: Anele Sithole/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Most people want to run for the hills and never set foot in their universities again after obtaining their qualifications. Who wants to relive the bumpy ride of academia, right?

But this sis not only walked back into her institution but also got an entire job there only two months after graduating. What an amazing achievement!

In May, Anele Sithole posted about obtaining her honour’s degree in geography and hydrology from the university and is now happy to be employed by UniZulu. Most graduates struggle to find jobs right after completing their studies, so this is a major win.

In her post, the go-getter babe expressed how thrilled she feels about starting a new chapter in her life so soon after bagging her degree:

“From being a University of Zululand student to University of Zululand staff member, it can only be the Lord's grace.”

LinkedIn peeps were proud of the UniZulu graduate for bagging a job

Social media peeps were inspired by the young lady’s milestone and congratulated her heartily in the comment section:

Sikhulile Ngubane reacted:

“Congratulations, baby, ubeke walunga uThixo.”

Kgoloko Thomas Maepa was floored by Anele’s achievement and noted that she should always thank God for her blessings:

“Indeed, this is the Lord's Grace. Congratulations on your blessings and good luck for the future.”

Cindy Joyisa wished her well for the future:

“Congratulations. All the best.”

