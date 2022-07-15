An overjoyed lady took to the bluebird app to share the amazing news of becoming a chartered accountant

Fhumulani Mphaphuli posted four photos of herself holding her the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) certificate

Her online friends did not hold back, flooding her post with love and heartfelt congratulatory messages

A young lady cried real tears when she received her certificate of membership into the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) as a chartered accountant.

It ended in CA(SA) for one focused queen who looks forward to taking over the working world. Image: @_Tshisevhe/Twitter

The long hours of hard work and challenging assessments paid off for Fhumulani Mphaphuli (@_Tshisevhe), who took to Twitter to share her delight along with four snaps of herself holding the document, which she captioned:

“The love letter I received ❤️❤️ Also attempted to take a selfie.”

According to SAICA, the business world is increasingly complex and continues to undergo accelerated change. Today, to stay on top, organisations need high-performing, forward-thinking professionals they can rely on. CAs(SA) graduates are highly respected professionals who have deep financial expertise and broad business insight.

South African social media users flooded her post with congratulatory messages for the young achiever.

@TshaksO reacted:

“Congratulations are in order. Well done, sisi. Indeed it's the best love letter one can appreciate for life.”

@Sanebutnot responded:

“That is a fantastic achievement. Many many congratulations.”

@Clementmadondo wrote:

“Congratulations, you have done us proud.”

@LeestacxS replied:

“And when the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen.”

@Lesley03805143 said:

“Awwww, congratulations oshuma nga Maanda Ri Livhuwa Mudzimu!”

