It is graduation season at the Durban University of Technology and one gent proudly collected his third qualification in construction this week.

A 25 year old man walked away with his third qualification from DUT this week. Image: Asanda Mbense/LinkedIn

An investment in knowledge pays the best interest and a highly educated Asanda Mbense knows this all too well. He shared his pride in a LinkedIn post where he wrote:

“Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Asande Minenhle Siyabonga Mbense, a 25-year-old 3x Construction graduate ‍!!!.”

The accomplished graduate also shared a photo of himself looking neat and proper in his formal wear while donned and strapped in his three academic belts.

His online friends were elated for him and flooded his post with congratulatory messages and well wishes:

Zipho Ndlovu reacted:

“Nyath'emnyama.”

Elton Panizza said:

“Congratulations Asande. You’re an inspiration to the youngsters entering the field.”

Simunye Ntuli replied:

“Usebenzile Congratulations .”

Msizi Simon Ndlovu – MSN responded:

“Congratulations my brother. Always rooting for you my guy. God is great.”

Kwandiwe Lugayeni wrote:

“Congratulations CEO!.”

Prince Muller commented:

“Okuhle kodwa mfowakithi.”

