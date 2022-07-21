Nando’s SA has decided to give its customers free sides to add a little happiness to the dark times Mzansi is experiencing

Using a hilarious advertisement clip to drop the deal, Nando’s made it known that they have the ‘bright side’ to laodshedding

Mzansi people stood and clapped for Nando’s and their creativity, now wishing for a higher stage of loadshedding

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The ongoing loadshedding has many Mzansi families scrounging for quick fixes for dinner. Nando’s SA decided to capitalise on the frustrating situation by giving people free side dishes. Doing their bit for the community.

Nando’s has come up with a fantastic way to lighten the load for South Africans and almost, almost, make residents look forward to the power cuts! Image: Twitter / @NandosSA

Source: Twitter

While nothing comes for free these days, especially electricity, Nando’s wanted to add a little light back into the darkness. They are giving free side dishes matching the number of the stage of loadshedding.

SA People reported that in order to get the freebies all you need to do is order a full chicken on the Nando’s app, and you get free sides that match the load shedding stage the country is on. If we are on stage 2 then you get two free sides, and so on. It ain’t no joke!

The hilarious advertisement for the sweet deal shows a family who has done their best to make the best of the dim situation, and Nando’s freebies are part of their mission. Lol, only Nando’s could make a higher loadshedding stage worth it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi praise Nando’s for bringing light into their darkness

This sweet deal has definitely put a smile on many people’s faces. While there is absolutely nothing we can do about loadshedding, at least there is now something to look forward to when another cut is announced.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@King Kunte said:

“First comment Nando’s does it again humour in what pains most of us South Africans.”

@ZwellyTin said:

“By far, my most FAVOURITE amongst many of your excruciatingly brightening adverts ”

@500BillionZar said:

“Definitely the best Nando’s advert in 20 years.”

@tdo_ka_Ndaba said:

Mzansi unimpressed by nando’s advert after promo for “private school skopas” cooked in laundry appliance

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nando's is well known for its brilliant marketing with hilarious ads. The Grilled chicken franchises' latest social media promotion had tongues wagging but not for a good reason in a strange turn of events.

In a promotional TiK ToK video posted by Nando's South Africa, the company does a tumble dryer and captions it "#Peritricks. Next, there is a recipe for what they call "private school skopas' where they melt marshmallows and various candies in the tumble dryer.

Mzansi netizens jump at the chance to criticize strange food combos, and Nando's strange remix of the skopas corn snack was due for a dragging. Many were taken aback by the cooking method as netizens reacted with concern as they inquired if everything was well with Nando's.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News