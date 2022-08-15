A creative tech enthusiast shared a YouTube video about wanting to make robotic legs for a snake

The eccentric engineer wanted to prove that he was not being abusive towards animals and found the whole concept interesting

The machine that he had built was inspired by the way lizards walk, and many people found the creation strange but fun

A man has captivated audiences worldwide by trying to make a snake walk using complex and interesting electronics in a YouTube video.

An innovative tech YouTuber planned to build some mechanical legs for a snake, with many people finding it fun. Images: Allen Pan/ YouTube

Allan Pan is a popular YouTuber with over 1.8 million subscribers on the platform. A quick glance at his page will show you that he has a passion for wacky and creative technological creations.

"I actually feel bad for snakes, they lost their legs and no one is even trying to find them."

The YouTube video begins by explaining his desire to help snakes regain their legs. The strange yet entertaining clip continues with him talking about the brief history behind snake's legs and looking for inspiration for a suitable prototype, saying:

"Nobody loves snakes enough to build them robot legs, nobody except me"

The eccentric man then builds his first prototype, but seeing that it had too many legs, he decided to scrap it. A lizard is what he looked towards as new inspiration, where he had his eureka moment.

"Yes, yes, yes, it looks just like a big lizard!"

Happy with the device he created, the digital mad scientist found a man with a large collection of snakes and went to go visit him. There, he chose a friendly and helpful snake to take part in his experiment.

After a few mishaps with his newfound slithery friend, the snake got comfortable with the device and began to "walk", and many viewers were impressed by the piece of machinery:

YouTube admin said:

"Finally someone cares enough to give the snakes their legs back."

I did a thing commented:

"From snakes all over the world, thank you Allen Pan!"

Sand Turtle mentioned:

"The fact the family realised he was making snake legs immediately is so funny to me."

Krelekar shared:

"The snake finally coming through and being like 'Oh! What's this?' when moving was so so cute."

