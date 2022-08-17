A man from Kansas left a R16.4 million lottery ticket behind in a rush at a petrol station, where an attendant picked it up

Andy Patel saw the ticket and in an amazing example of public-spiritedness, he and his brother tracked the customer down

The pair went off on a grand self-denying journey to find the regular patron and to give him his prized ticket

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man from Kansas accidentally left his lottery ticket worth R16 million behind at a petrol station, and honest staff members were compelled to ensure they returned it to him.

A post from Goalcast highlights the kind-hearted deed that Andy and Kal Patel did on that night.

Good samaritans Andy and Kal Patel helped track a man in Kansas down after he left his winning lottery ticket behind. Images: Tanya Constantine/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A winning lottery ticket could change the life of anyone lucky to hit the right numbers, let alone pick up a ticket with the right numbers.

A man who was in a rush apparently had three lottery tickets in his hand. He checked the two but forgot the other one, which was the winning ticket, unbeknownst to him that employee Andy Patel had checked.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a dazzlingly altruistic display of pure human selflessness, Andy and his brother Kal went off in search of the man, whom they recognised as a regular customer. They proceeded to close their parents' station and hit the road to find their fortunate patron.

The good-hearted men had an idea of where the customer lived and were on their heroic journey to find him when, based on East Coast Radio, the two brothers drove past his vehicle and got him to stop.

The favoured man jumped for joy when he got his ticket back. When asked why he returned the ticket, Andy said that he just believes in doing the right thing. Man, what a great guy!

Lady shares how generous stranger offered to pay for her food and had a meal together: “Now that’s sisterhood”

In another feel-good story, Briefly News reported on one lucky lady who was on the receiving end of a generous gesture from another woman who was compelled to make her day.

Precious Samkelo took to Facebook to share her unexpected good fortune as she revealed how a lady standing behind her insisted on buying her lunch when she popped into The Houghton Hotel in Gauteng during her spare time recently.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News