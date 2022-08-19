Two dedicated teachers decided to record a funny TikTok that had their class screaming in pure excitement

Pinelands North Primary shared the clip of their educators pulling some hilarious moves, hyping the class

Parents were wowed by the clip and thanked the school for making such a fun and comfortable environment for students

A TikTok clip of two teachers standing in front of their entire class and busting a cringe dance routine has gone viral. Seeing how excited the kids got had many thanking the teachers for their efforts.

Two Pinelands North Primary teachers have wowed with their ridiculous dance moves. Image: TikTok / Pinelands North Primary

Source: UGC

School is not what it used to be. Teachers are a lot friendlier and down to do a dance challenge, lol. Just like these educators, many are getting on the students’ level to create a common and level ground.

TikTok account @pinelandsnorthprimary shared the hilarious and inspiring clip showing the teachers dancing. As the page is an official page for Pinelands North Primary, we assume that the teachers in the clip belong to the school.

The two educators had their sunnies on and displayed moves that most kids pray their parents never pull. The student went wild and it definitely uplifted their spirits. Good job!

Social media users thank the teachers for their efforts

While this is not the school environment many remember, it is refreshing. Many people loved seeing the teachers be silly and get the children excited about school. As the saying goes, work hard, play hard.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@Prinalr said:

“This makes kids actually want to go to school..!! soo cool..!!”

@DENISE said:

“Wish we had teachers like this back in the day I think going to school would have been less stressful.”

@Juanita said:

“Watched this video... it's so flipping cool... great stuff love the energy”

@sadybee_75 said:

“Love the energy going on here. What an awesome starter for the day ahead in class, get them hyped up and ready to learn”

@Mom_With_A_Fade said:

“Y'all deserve millions of like for this ”

