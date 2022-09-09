The news of the passing of 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has been met with an outpour of comforting posts

To honour the fallen monarch, a London-based baker re-shared a video of a cake she made of the queen

The footage shows the process and attention to detail that went into crafting the portrait of Her Royal Highness

Tributes and messages of condolences have poured in for Britain’s longest-standing monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that she took her last breath yesterday, 8 September at Balmoral, a castle in Scotland.

A talented baker made a cake of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Image: @bakedbynes/TikTok

To honour Her Royal Highness, a talented London-based baker re-shared a video of a cake she had made in honour of the late queen for the platinum jubilee.

TikTok user @bakedbynes posted the video which shows her taking her time to transform a normal-looking cake into a 3-D portrait of Queen Elizabeth.

In the clip, @bakedbynes is seen sculpting out the head and using fondant to create facial features with close attention to detail. The final product reveals the queen fully done portrait with a grown as the finishing touch.

The TikTok video was captioned:

“Throwback to this cake of the late Queen Elizabeth II for the platinum jubilee.”

The post has gained a lot of traction with netizens taking to the comments to share their compliments and condolences.

Impulse said:

“Rest in peace, our true queen .”

She_Is___QUEEN responded:

“Oh, God! My heart is broken. Fly high, my beautiful Queen. .”

Toyosi Deinde reacted:

“Yeah, You’re hard!!”

Adejuwon_Ola wrote:

“Wow thank you great relent.”

Timah larry replied:

“You’ve done well.”

user7134911581300 remarked:

“I wish prince Philip was here to see his lovely Queen being sent off or rather been on her bedside during her last breath taken I cry.”

CLEO QUEEN commented:

“Woowww.”

