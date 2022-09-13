A sassy little girl stunned peeps online in a viral video showcasing her spectacular amapiano dance moves

The genre has not only taken the world by storm but has become a mainstay in the lives of many young children

Folks online cheered the talented dancer on and praised her for her skills with a ton of well-deserved flame emojis

A vibrant little girl has stunned netizens online with her bonafide talent. In a viral video, she went on stage and stunned peeps with her smooth amapiano dance moves.

A slick child dazzled her online audience with her amapiano moves, which brought praise from folks online. Images: pretty_girl_g_/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

The young and talented dancer has an account named pretty_girl_g_ and shared the clip of her impressive move busting on Instagram, where the clip spread like wildfire.

The young dancer has other videos on her account showcasing the lengths of her skills. In one video, the impressive girl can even be seen dancing in heels without missing a step.

Peeps across the country and online showed crazy amounts of love for the gifted young girl, resulting in fire emojis flooding the comment section. See the responses below:

mariakie.nelago said:

"Of course princess❤️"

reighbee mentioned:

"Baby girl dances like she been here before "

suzet_dimpels posted:

"You made it to the stage well-done baby girl."

palesa_propertypractitioner commented:

"It's too much "

tee_hopem posted

"She's fire yoh "

gaju_emmakyl mentioned:

"She’s very talented "

shawn_knights said:

"So them how the assignment is done little one…❤️❤️❤️"

jodeon89 shared:

"Yes, little cutie you show the grown people how it is done. "

yamkela_mbelu commented:

"She ateeeee"

Source: Briefly News