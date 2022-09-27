A man ordered some sneakers online and received a pair of women's wedge heels instead, prompting jokes from folks online

The post also drew out many people who have experienced a similar situation before, resulting in different stories being shared

Netizens had a lot to say about the post, with some even tracking down the sneakers from another upload

A man was left immensely puzzled and confused when his order of Nike sneakers got mixed up with a pair of women's wedge heels that were placed in the box instead.

A gent got thoroughly upset when his order of Nike sneakers was mixed with a pair of women's wedges, making the internet laugh.

@washedfc is the poor dude who received the strange order, which made him air out his problems in a Twitter post that quickly went viral because of another one detailing that a woman received sneakers instead of wedges.

Mixed orders are quite the norm in the world of online retail, but what makes this strange is that the box was tampered with so that the sneakers got removed. The gent also posted the details of his order online, showing the shoe's R1 279 price tag.

Folks online couldn't deal with the strange situation, resulting in cracked jokes and sharing similar stories. See the comments below:

@Jus_Emmie said:

"Safe to assume this mistake drove a Wedge between Superbalist and the paying customer?"

@SduCash95 posted:

@Kagiesure commented:

"But bro, these wedges ain’t that bad, they will actually look good on you."

@mizar asked:

"Have you considered trying these on bro??"

@thechiqgeek shared:

@SindyThabisile mentioned:

"Seems there is a problem somewhere I also ordered a pair of sandals only to receive 2 rights, but it is over a week now am waiting for them to collect and bring me the correct sandals."

@Nokulun96000989 posted:

"This also happened to me I ordered soviet sneakers only to get a pair of grasshopper size 10 wonke."

@JoyBlackZA asked:

"Quick Q. Does the wedge fit you?"

