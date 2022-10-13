A little boy gave a cute reaction to his friend returning home, which made Mzansi fawn over the pair's bond

The two have quite a popular friendship on TikTok and spend some time together doing fun activities

Peeps across Mzansi loved the bond the pair exhibited and appreciated how the man treated the adorable child

A little boy reacted to his friend's return in an adorable video that touched many South African hearts because of the duo's loveable bond.

A little boy gave an adorable reaction to his friend returning home, melting Mzansi hearts. Images: sifisonjunju/ TikTok

sifisonjunju shared the heart-warming clip on his TikTok account that primarily revolves around the pair's wholesome friendship. Tons of videos of the pair can be seen on the account, which has also accumulated over 4 million page likes.

The clip starts off with a warm and loving embrace between the pair. Sfiso, the man in the video, tells the little boy where he has been while the child talks about how he missed him.

The father-son pair is the main pull for many viewers. The happiness in the little boy's eyes and the joy he receives from Sfiso is quite nurturing, a very big pull for Mzansi peeps.

Peeps had a lot of positive things to say about the duo. See the responses below:

Ntebo Makosholo-Mpan said:

"Such a beautiful Father and son moment. Do you see the pride on his face? Kushota athi "nangu Babami" bless your heart Malume wase Kasi."

Nomfundo Khehla Mlam mentioned:

"Am I the only one who noticed umngan wethu went from being street smart and manje is all loving and warm? , love is all we need❤️"

Khosy Manzini commented:

"The way he forgets about his friends when he sees izinto ezi ntswembu."

Maya_gee1 posted:

"U can tell that the bond has become stronger nw. U have gained his trust. He is allowing himself to be a child around u, atefe notefa."

Phumi M Hlompho shared:

"He closed the door from his friends.

teebd2 mentioned:

"You really have captured his little heart Aah, it’s so adorable to see him smitten."

buhlez commented:

"One thing about this guy's He has Soft spot for Sfiso uyathamba."

Zee said:

"I love you guys ❤️❤️ The boy loves you shame."

