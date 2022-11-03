Social media influencer Asisipho Burwana took to social media to announce the amazing news of having a cooking show

In an inspiring tweet, he revealed that he’ll be the host of his own show on the Honey channel on DStv

In the new show, Asisipho will help people create their favourite meals in the best way he knows how to

Social media influencer Asisipho Burwana (@Shoun_B) has had his manifestations become a reality after sharing the exciting news of having his very own cooking show.

Social media influencer Asisipho Burwana will be hosting his very own cooking show on DStv channel 173.

Source: Instagram

took to Twitter to share the news after quoting a previous tweet he had made last year in June about how longed to have a cooking and baking show.

His guides must be smiling upon him as his dream has finally come true. In a recent tweet he wrote:

“Hello, I finally have my OWN cooking show! ❤️.”

His show, Ask the Chef, will be broadcast on the Honey channel (DStv channel 173) where viewers can send videos and ask Asispho to help make their favourite meal the best way he knows how.

The foodie is an online favourite with popularity on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram alike. He has also been featured on another cooking show called Big Bozza Cook-off.

His online friends were beyond elated for him and flooded the post with congratulations and love.

@ThickLeeyonce said:

“Omg!!!! Yes!!! Congratulations.”

@Basetsana_Pule wrote:

“This is so cool congratulations!!”

@Dowsky26 commented:

“Sending my video now. I don’t know how to bake the cake ye “hbd ke sisi”.”

@NeoNontso said:

“Haibo Asisipho! Congratulations!! Can’t wait to tune in! .”

@NetflixSA reacted

“Congra!!!!!!!”

@xo1ani commented:

“Congrats ke cc, love u loads!❤️✨.”

@Mahle_Petela replied:

“I can’t believe ndingaba bathi “kunini ndifuna uyithetha lento” . Congratulations my love❤️❤️.”

