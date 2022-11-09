A South African confident man took to the bluebird app to share a snap of himself looking fit and healthy

The image shows off his toned body and hardcore abs as he wishes himself a happy 40th birthday

Many of his online friends were impressed by what they saw and wished the gent a happy birthday in the comments section

A fit and fine gent took to social media to share a snap of himself rocking nothing but a pair of shorts and slops.

One gent showed how fit and strong he is on his 40th birthday. Image: @mello_kagiso/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @mello_kagiso posted the snap to mark his 40th birthday, showing that age is nothing but a number when one takes pride in their looks, physique and health.

Standing in what appears to be a gym changing room, @mello_kagiso is seen dripping wet as he poses for the camera, showing off his toned body and hardcore abs.

Social media users flocked in on the post to admire the birthday boy and leave him sweet messages in honour of his special day.

@Wanetsha wrote:

“The Nguni warrior, welcome to the 4th floor and to many more burpees.”

@DaDyneedDollaz remarked:

“I guess it’s never too late to work on your health.”

@PKokobele wrote:

“Happy birthday to you and enjoy your day SuperMan. Stay blessed. You and your gym buddies made me appreciate gym discipline in 2017/2018 and just by watching and learning Big up and Thank you.”

@nvmaseko asked:

“Do you eat cheesecake?”

@Kay01376467 said:

“Doing good bro.”

@Ntombik19976191 reacted:

“Waze wamuhle u40.”

@TshupsM commented:

“Happy birthday; I wish you many more prosperous years. God bless and keep you. Enjoy your day. .

Source: Briefly News