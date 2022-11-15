Weddings are beautiful, and it's always refreshing and heartwarming to see couples share their beautiful wedding moments on social media

A newlywed groom, @RealRasSipho, took to Twitter and shared a stunning picture of him and his wife rocking their traditional wedding outfits

Mzansi has since showered them with congratulatory messages and wished them all the best on the journey they are about to embark on

Image: @RealRasSipho/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Human rights defender Advocate Sipho Mantula, @RealRasSipho, revealed on Twitter that he recently tied the knot with his beautiful wife and asked Rastafari to protect their union. Captioning their stunning wedding picture, he wrote:

"Our journey has begun Rastafari guide & protect us away & from vampires and devils in our way Who Rastafari bless no man or woman curse."

The couple looked stunning in the picture and oozed pure happiness. People took to the comments section to react. @LesediBoihang3 wrote:

"Felicitation to you, my King and to your Queen. May the almighty Jah bless your union abundantly."

@MadamTlou also wrote:

"No wonder why your so scarce and no longer bump into you Kamo west. Alilililili. Ale tuke Lerato leo."

"Rise lion I n I wish you all the best let da journey be guided by Jah light and da love burn forever more," @LeratoMorule7 wrote.

@NickBGlobal:

"Beautiful pic! Congrats & blessings to you both!"

