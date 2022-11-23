South Africans saw the gruesome death of several kids who Pitbulls mauled in different parts of the country this year

This has sparked many concerns in societies, and as a result, there have been calls for banning the breed

A social media user left people talking after sharing a video of kids "trespassing" at a home that has pit bulls

According to News24, at least 26 pit bulls have been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Virginia in Phomolong following the mauling of a three-year-old toddler in the area.

@olehilej sparked different reactions on TikTok after sharing a video with the caption:

"Traspassing, poorly brought up kids vs well brought up pit bulls."

The video shows the kids playing soccer outside when their ball mistakenly fell into the nearby house. The boys are seen on the clip climbing the wall and helping one of them climb back up after he had fetched their ball.

The pit bulls are also seen briefly playing with the ball before the boys fetch it. The dogs did not hurt any of them.

People took to the comments section to react to the video @Dee Chabs wrote:

"Had anything happened to that boy, the dogs would have been blamed and not the boy. So sad."

@zeebee619 said:

"People don't want to accept the fact that there are calm and well mannered pitbulls ‍♀️"

@Amaliaayan1 also said:

"I think its two way.... Blessed the kid is not harmed... And bad for you if they people wanted to harm you no protection for the dogs."

Bull owners surrendering pets to SPCA leaves South Africans divided

In another article, Briefly News reported that the South African Pitbull federation says pit pulls cannot be blamed for the recent violent attacks.

The federation blames the breed's irresponsible owners for the death of lives lost so far, saying improper breeding causes aggressive behaviour. Speaking to EWN, the federation Lins Rautenbach said it is sad that the SPCA is left cleaning up the mess. Rautenbach also mentioned that police need to ensure by-laws related to pit bulls are enforced and cases related to the Animals Matter Amendment Act must be opened.

