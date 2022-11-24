A snake catcher from Durban told the tale of how he got stuck at a toll booth with a two-meter-long black mamba

He mentioned he tried taking a detour while coming back with the deadly reptile until he had trouble paying up

The man then tried asking a good samaritan to pay, which didn't go well and had to try something else to get through

A snake father from Durban told a riveting tale of being stuck at a toll booth without money while carrying a two-meter-long black mamba.

Jason Arnold told the tale of getting stuck with a black mamba at a toll booth without money. Images: Suebg 1 photography, Rajaraman Arumugam, 500px/ Getty Images

According to the Independent Online, Jason Arnold started the story by stating that he had returned from getting a black mamba from home in Tongaat and wanted to head to La Lucia, where a client was waiting for him to take care of a snake.

Things got a bit intense when he arrived and tried to pay. He reached for some coins to pay "Mr Toll" (the name he gave the man at the booth) but realized he didn't have any money on him. He then tried to pay with a card and was told that they weren't allowed.

He then asked, "What the hell do I do now". Oddly enough, Mr Toll suggested that Arnold try to ask some samaritan behind him to help with the cash. The person uses a card (strange because Arnold wasn't allowed to) and sadly told Arnold that he could only swipe once.

The snake catcher then tried another tactic to elicit sympathy from Mr Toll. He eventually succeeds, even though the dude is seriously reluctant to let the snake catcher through. Oddly enough, it seemed as if he only had to pay seven rands.

Some peeps on Twitter were interested in the story. See the comments below:

@MarvinMate said:

"Black Mamba had one job and failed miserably."

@denny52pen mentioned:

"People do get embarrassed about the silliest things. Glad he got sorted though."

