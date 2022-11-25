TikTok user @its_principle was left with nothing but a mess after allowing people to rent his property.

He shared a video showing people how tenants redecorated his house and left it looking dirty and disorganized.

The video has since gone viral and reached over three million views and over a hundred thousand likes. Many people have also flooded the comments section with reactions.

Man shows his home before and after tenants ruined it. Image: @its_principle/TikTok

People advised the property owner, @its_principle, to check his properties regularly after he took to Twitter to share pictures of the before and after his tenant moved in.

The video shows the house bright and neat, painted in bright colors before the tenants moved in. It then shows the changes the tenants made to the house, which made the house look like a different house altogether.

@its_principle also posted another video revealing that squatters moved into his backyard after the tenants left.

In the comments section, people were not impressed with both the tenants and @its_principle, blaming him for neglecting his property.

@V0IDM00N commented:

"How long have they lived there? Are you just not checking your property(s) often? This one seems kind of on you for not catching it before getting"

@nicoles_garbage_goblins wrote:

"Picasso.....I like it jk. I could never be a landlord, my anger would land me in prison "

@Maggie McGaugh said:

"It has potential. The potential to cost $100K in reno to fix it. But potential nonetheless."

@N0one:

"Starting to see why some landlords are so strict... imagine having to rectify that monstrosity and it was beautiful before!"

