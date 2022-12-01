A video of a woman fearing two pit bulls chasing after she had some people dropping jokes

With the possible ban on the breed, people are not taking accusations against the dogs lightly

Some people jokingly claimed the dogs are now protesting against their ban, and this was a door-to-door visit

Pit bulls are a touchy topic in Mzansi at the moment. So, people are not taking it lightly when someone drops a video blaming the dogs for being vicious.

Mzansi cracked jokes at a woman running from two pit bulls who looked happy to see her. Image: Getty Images

With the many attacks on people by pit bulls, authorities are clamping down. The breed is facing the possibility of being banned, and pit bull lovers are doing everything to stop it.

Widely followed Twitter page @AdvoBarryRoux shared the video showing a woman running into her home and two pit bulls jumping at her window.

He sarcastically captioned the clip:

“Pit bulls are now going door to door attacking people.”

Mzansi pit bull lovers drop jokes in the comments

The dogs’ tails were wagging, and they showed no sign of anger at all. People feel some need to realise that not all pit bulls are vicious and that they are only that way because of their owners. Some people claimed these dogs are now protesting against their ban, lol.

Take a look:

@BishiElliot said:

“Pit bulls owned by poor people are causing problems...”

@Lunga_26 said:

“Door-to-door campaign, opposing their ban.”

@wise30152072 said:

“Only snitches got to worry. If you didn’t report them, they won’t come for you.”

@EPristo said:

“Am not an expert on dogs, but these dogs do not look threatening. I would still not venture outside though.”

@KgodishoMoloto said:

Pit Bull Federation of SA explains how pit bull attacks can be prevented, SA unconvinced: “Hai, tips for what”

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) has provided pit bull owners with tips on preventing attacks. Many South Africans aren't buying into it, claiming that the only way to stop the attacks is to ban the dogs.

This comes after a sharp increase in pit bull attacks has been reported across the nation, with the latest being mauling a 15-month-old buy in Eastern Cape on Wednesday. The boy succumbed to the injuries sustained, DispatchLIVE reported.

The spokesperson for PBFSA, Lins Rautenbach, said that pit bull attacks seldom happened unprovoked, adding that poor breeding can be a contributor, which is scientifically proven to make dogs aggressive.

