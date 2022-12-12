Netizens couldn't believe their eyes when a pit bull began eating a Tesla in a viral video showing the damage it had done

The clip posted by @toodiesangelxx began with the dog biting the fenders of the car and then moving to her window

Folks were concerned with the condition of the dog while others wondered why the woman didn't drive away

Pit bulls have been making the news for all the wrong reasons lately and this hungry one adds to the fear. A lady posted a clip of one eating her Tesla and peeps were utterly stunned by it.

The dog left some blood on the side of the lady's door after the action was done. Images: toodiesangelxx/ TikTok

Liv, who goes by the username toodiesangelxx, shared the video online and has gone viral with over 10 million views. The clip shows the dog starting with the fender and moving on to the most terrifying moment, the pit bull at the passenger window of the car. The TikTok ends with the damage shown.

The pressure is to be banned

The video comes at a time when South Africans have been discussing whether or not a ban should be issued on the dog breed. Several stories of children being mauled to death have been reported in the country, raising awareness of the dangers of pit bulls.

Oddly enough, many netizens were concerned with the health of the pit bull, while others were shocked by it.

See the comments below:

Alexandra said:

"Dammmmmmnnnnn what did they do with the dog? Whose dog? I have so many questions. Please give us a story time!"

(: mentioned:

"Lmaooooo the way you just sat there and recorded when you could have drove off "

Damon asked:

"Y’all ever seen KUJO?"

Melz commented:

"I want to know if someone helped that dog."

Najahhh posted:

"He looks like he’s in pain."

Katy Finnerty Gilber said:

"Is your dog female and in heat? It’s crazy why he would keep coming, must have been terrifying "

Baby Serene shared:

"Tbh people should understand that when people are in these type of situations they panic and can freeze. It's a scary situation to be in so I get it!"

