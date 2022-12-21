One man took a chance and opened a spaza shop that he hopes will provide for his family

Twitter user @Nangams02286201 shared a picture of his new spaza shop with great pride

The man was showered with valuable business advice from fellow Mzansi entrepreneurs

It takes a lot of courage to start a business of your own, especially when you have nothing to fall back on. One man took a leap of faith and is praying that it pays off for his family one day.

Twitter user @Nangams02286201 is the proud owner of a small shop he hopes to grow into an empire for his family. Image: Twitter / @Nangams02286201

Most people dream of creating a life where their family is taken care of for generations to come. This man is hoping this is the start of the dream for him.

Twitter user @Nangams02286201 shared a picture of his new spaza shop, explaining that this is a move he made for his family.

“My hustle, I hope this could end intlupheko to my family I took a risk I hope it pays.”

The people of Mzansi share business tips with the shop owner

This humble post had many praying the man achieves what he has set out to. People took the time to give him advice.

Take a look:

@DumisaniXhakaza said:

“Congratulations. It will pay off if you respect customers by being polite, selling what customers want, always having stock on hand, recording money in or out, and separating personal and business money.”

@lawrencekgwadi said:

“Run it by yourself. Had one like this we hired people to sell because we couldn't be there full-time 2day the shop is closed”

@percy_kokong said:

“Izophela Grootman keep pushing and be focused ❤️”

@LonwaboFeleza said:

“Look around your area for other dealers in your field of Business, who are willing to Bulk stock with you. Open an Account with Wholesalers, also stock from local farmer’s straight and negotiate contract. You are in a good direction.”

@KciCharlie said:

“Words of advice, please open your shop as early as 5am in summer, depending how the community responds by the way, make sure you sell the most daily wanted items and also go easy on prices. If you have other black spaza owners, amalgamate and buy things in bulk.”

