One man made a big move that left many Mzansi citizens feeling inspired to do the same

Twitter user @fatherabraham99 moved out on his own and is proud of his humble home

Seeing the bed on the floor had many people praising the man for making a big step

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sometimes it takes making that scary step to open a door of endless opportunities. One man got a place of his own and while it is no mansion, he is proud to have made the move.

Twitter user @fatherabraham99 took to social media to show off his humble home. Image: Twitter / @fatherabraham99

Source: Twitter

A lot of people stay home with their parents because moving out on your own is a hard, big and scary step… but it is so worth it.

Twitter user @fatherabraham99 shared a picture of his humble home. A bed on a floor might not look like much but it is a huge step for our guy.

“Home. Humble beginnings”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The people of Mzansi clap for the man’s big move

This is inspiring! Seeing someone take a leap that was clearly not easy, had many others empowered to do the same.

Take a look at some of the awesome comments:

@Harry_Maponya said:

“Big step of your life. Your own space, more peace. Congratulations you will eventually get it all together.”

@MTRamza said:

“Rome wasn't built in one day, all the best Father❤️”

@Makabaza1979 said:

“We all start here. Kancane kancane wena uzophelela. Doesn’t lose focus.”

@Kandali_0328 said:

“Yass , everyone starts from zero, soon you will have it all set up! keep grinding ”

@Ofessor_ said:

“To me this is luxury.”

Humble man celebrates small win, buys a fridge for his 1-room home: Mzansi helps the grateful man celebrate

In related news, Briefly News reported that no win is too small to celebrate, especially if you worked hard for it. One young man just bought himself a fridge and was bursting with pride and gratitude.

Often we forget how blessed we are because society puts too much pressure on people to continue to strive for unattainable goals. Seeing this young man celebrate his fridge is a reminder to be grateful for the small things.

Twitter user Justice Sibusiso Mashele shared a few pictures of his one-room home in celebration of the fridge he just bought for himself. While having a fridge might seem like a given to some, to Justice, it is a dream come true.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News