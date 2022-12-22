A video of a hectic tavern fight involving men violently throwing bottles has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows them throwing booze bottles at the doorway, with one man in a Bafana Bafana shirt taking the lead

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but poke fun and share jokes at his enthusiasm during the violent incident

Mzansi peeps can find humour in almost anything – even a life-threatening situation. One gent stood out like a star in a video of a violent tavern fight that was shared online recently.

A man in Bafana Bafana T-shirt stood out like a warrior in a violent tavern fight caught on camera. Image: @Sentletse /Twitter

The footage was posted on Twitter by @Sentletse and shows absolute pandemonium as some men throw booze bottles at the doorway, presumably attacking another group outside the tavern.

Like a scene out of a movie, the men are seen running around tossing the bottles as others take cover to avoid getting hit.

One man dressed in a yellow Bafana Bafana t-shirt and blue workman pants stood out most as he threw the bottles at the enemy as though he had been trained all his life for that exact battle.

Amused South African netizens couldn't help but poke fun at the incident and the man who demonstrated superb skill in the heat of the moment.

Check out the clip here and the funny comments below.

@ThaCido88 commented:

“Eish.... the Bafana Bafana man is on fire.”

@Setlagole_L responded:

“Nka ya ntweng le dai man wa overall.”

@Boetie_majozi wrote:

"The guy wearing this Bafana shirt is so invested in this fight ."

@SphaM65326499 reacted:

"Cameraman, you're fired ."

@RingoWaKhelina said:

"Here's a prolific striker for Bafana Bafana. World Cup 2026, here we come."

@da_largest replied:

"The guy in a white cap must have been a very serious comrade back in the day."

@KhehlaNxumalo commented:

"With you being the one on Bafana t-shirt."

@RoyalVhadau wrote:

"It's the turning on each other for me ."

@absolute_Bob said:

"When you talk about the warrior, this is the man !!!."

