While the eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, answered the DA's call to prove that Durban beaches are safe to swim in, citizens are still not convinced.

Durban beaches are heaving despite ongoing health warnings. Image: Twitter / @SakhiNxumalo

Durban beaches have been periodically closed for a while now due to high levels of toxins causing illnesses like E.coli, however, people still take their chance to swim.

With it being the festive season Durban is buzzing, bringing thousands of people to its beaches. Despite the warnings, the beaches and public pools have been packed and South African citizens are waiting to see what illnesses these people get.

Social media has been buzzing with videos and pictures showing the packed beachfront, leaving many people totally shocked. The festive season makes people do silly things but this just seems totally outrageous to many.

Here are just a few videos and pictures showing the madness:

Thousands of holidaymakers flock to the septic seas

Nothing is going to stop people from living their best lives this festive season!

Filth in Durban South beach public pool

Someone took pics of the stomach-turning dirt covering the floors of Durban public pools.

Durban harbour filled with filth

It is sad to see all the litter floating around Durban harbour.

Durban public pools on December 16

The public holiday brought thousands of people to public pools to cool off and have some fun... but at what cost?

Massive wave hitting Durban beach on video causes panic, internet peeps recognise old video of SA disaster

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video shows Durban beaches being swept over by a tsunami-sized wave. The clip frightened people as they were convinced that it was true.

Online users helped others when they realised that the video could not be trusted. Netizens first pointed out that the video quality did not look like it was filmed in 2022.

A video posted by @sammysolucky shows a giant wave sweeping over a Durban beach. Some people fell for the video, but a few soon realised it was a video from 2017.

People were scared before they knew it was fake news. An article by East Coast Radio reported on the wave which hit Durban in March 2017. Listen to the interview with a man who was an eyewitness here.

