A video of a young couple showing off some of their fire dance moves has been doing the rounds online

The clip posted on TikTok, shows them standing unbothered before they break into a synchronised dance as the beat drops

Their impressive routine won over the love and praise of many SA peeps who showed them love online

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dance videos are a fave for many Mzansi peeps. One couple won over scores of fans after sharing their lit dance video on TikTok recently.

A local dancing duo's smooth moves won SA peeps over. Image: @doyouknowkg/TikTok

Source: UGC

TikTokker Kaegen Grobbelaar (@doyouknowkg) posted a video of her and a friend showing off some impressive moves as they danced to a vibey beat in perfect sync together.

The smooth and almost effortless moves had netizens not only impressed but ready to take on the fun dance challenge.

South Africans have a wealth of knowledge when it comes to music, and we proudly express this through infectious and hyper-energy on the dancefloor. It’s a unique confidence that makes you smile with pride, Beatportal reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

ALRADO reacted:

“I have to get on this one .”

user228292504717 remarked:

“NICE DANCE STAY BLESSED ♥️."

user2470955965508 said:

“Just kinda wondering ... did I see you in the world cup clips ... not sure if it was the previous one lol.”

lilly firemoon wrote:

“Love it .”

mamoetimatlali498 commented:

“Love you guys.”

teb430 replied:

“My favourite person is back .”

Lil C responded:

“Omg! The energy is real!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Vuvu Sigodi said:

“Too smooth .”

Heartwarming video captures couple enjoying an impromptu dance

In another story, Briefly News reported that a clip of a dancing couple shared on social media has won the hearts of Mzansi and attracted scores of comments.

The heartwarming moment captures the couple wordlessly performing an impromptu dance and social media followers couldn't get enough of the pair's romance, commenting that it's evidently still going strong.

Using the handle @Rani, a Twitter user shared the video and it's proven to be a hit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News