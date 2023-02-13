People are tired of seeing how lack of planning has led to significant flood devastation in Mzansi

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared a video showing a gorgeous home with a raging river running through it

Some people said it was a bad location choice on the owners' part, while others claimed professionals are to blame

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One man got Mzansi going when he shared a clip of a beautiful home with a raging river running through it.

Mzansi is drowning and people now want to know why this devastation is happening. Image: Twitter / @pmcafrica

Source: Twitter

Flooding used to be something that Mzansi peeps watched on TV. Now, we are living in a time when floods are making headlines daily and have become a genuine concern and consideration for Mzansi citizens.

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared a video showing a gorgeous home that had been flooded. The house looks relatively new, leaving the man wondering what the professionals were thinking when they didn't consider the river that is now running through the home.

“Land surveyors and Building inspectors.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

People of Mzansi shed light on slippery situation

A lot of people came forward claiming that this is not the professionals' fault, that it is the people who chose to build lovely homes close to a river – apparently, they should have known better. However, a few agreed with the man and said these "so-called professionals" need to be held accountable.

Take a look at the mixed opinions:

@Black_J14 said:

“Land surveyors and building inspectors are not at fault. The owners hire civil engineers to do surveying work and those guys use Google earth heights and not heights from the trigonometric beacon. They don't even observe the flood line from 50 -100 years.”

@maximamillion said:

“They must be arrested, sadly Turkey waited for an earthquake disaster, only arresting construction companies and contractors for violating building regulations."

@LTJlinda said:

“Unfortunately people don’t follow zonings, some build on flood lines, truth is building control bylaws is no longer working because of politics. Some don’t understand all these things. I am offering services of feasibility assessments to curb such, but people aren’t interested.”

@NormaFakudze said:

“This is Tekwane South, just outside Mbombela (Nelspruit). It’s not about surveyors and inspectors. Most of these houses affected are built along flood lines and river banks. These stands were not approved. Most were bought from councillors and chiefs.”

@lebomathlo said:

“They built where water was passing before and water never forget its route.”

Man anchored to street pole in Cape Town floods casually sips the water: Mzansi lol over his level of chill

In related news, Briefly News reported that one man made the most of being caught in a gushing street in Cape Town and the people of Mzansi were ended by his vibe. This is the level of chill we all need to aspire to reach.

Cape Town is currently experiencing floods and some unfortunate citizens have been caught in the mess with no way out.

TikTok user Bevan Benjamin shared a clip showing a man stuck on a road in Cape Town where the water was gushing through the streets. The man had anchored himself to a pole and decided to take a sip of the gushing water while waiting for someone to rescue him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News