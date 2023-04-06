A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal showcased her bedroom and kitchen space and asked online users for suggestions

Sthabile Tutu Khanyile was inspired by other people's stories and how far they have come

While some praised her for starting small and living within her means, others shared their thoughts on what she should change to make it look neater

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sthabile Tutu Khanyile was inspired to show the progress made in her home. Images: Facebook/ Sthabile Tutu Khanyile

Source: Facebook

Sthabile Tutu Khanyile was inspired to post photos of her progress in her household. The young woman posted on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen and asked people to be honest about what she should change.

Khanyile was inspired by other people's progress in the group and wanted to share how far she had come being on her own.

She said:

"Hi guys. Please encourage and give suggestions. It's new beginnings for me. I must say you guys really motivate me. Thanks for posting in July. I'll post with some improvements. By the way it's my 1st time posting, be easy on me."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Look at the photos below:

Sthabile Tutu Khanyile shows her storage space. Sthabile Tutu Khanyile/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sthabile Tutu Khanyile shows her floor and her mattress. Image: Sthabile Tutu Khanyile/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mzansi weighed in on what is needed to improve Khanyile's living space

While some people gave her tips on how she could upgrade her house, others commended her for taking the first step to independence. Peeps encouraged her to keep going and told her everything would come together one day.

Here are some of the comments:

Monica Mathaps said:

"Perhaps a box for your cleaning stuff."

OG Mapasa commented:

"Could you rather try to seprate detergents and cleaning material away from the food stuff."

Kudzaishe Kudzie Guhwa said:

"Just put order on that side with the buckets. Your sleeping area looks okay, bit by bit you will get there."

Sanele Madlokovu commented

"One step at a time."

Mathapelo Wa-Ha Sethabela said:

"Patience. A journey to a thousand steps starts with one step. Well done."

Mathapelo Wa-Ha Sethabela commented:

"We all started there love, don't put too much pressure on yourself. One step at a time, you'll get there."

Noxy Tshengele said:

"You just gave me an idea. Thank you darling. I'm moving out of my home next week and I don't have a bed. So this is me next week. It's beautiful dear, I love."

Zimbabwean lady shows off rented mkhukhu, asks peeps to share their thoughts on decor

In other interior design-related stories, Briefly News reported on a young lady who showed off her rented space that she decorated from scratch.

Shamie Bere from Zimbabwe asked for people's opinions and how she could change her space or even improve it.

Peeps were impressed by her hustle and gave tips on what she could do to make it a neater and cosier space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News