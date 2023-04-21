A video of a woman getting "eyebrow extensions" has gone viral, generating reactions from viewers who are intrigued by the beauty trend

A lot of people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to praise the results of the procedure

If you're tired of filling in your scanty brows or are simply a fan of beauty experiments, then this new trend of eyebrow enhancement might be for you.

A viral video of a woman receiving "eyebrow extensions" has sparked a debate online about the latest trend in beauty enhancements.

Photos of the eyebrow extension. Credit: @behindthechair_com

Source: UGC

The eyebrow extension technique involves attaching hair-like fibres to the natural eyebrows to fill in sparse areas or create a more defined look.

The result shows a set of full and neatly trimmed eyebrows.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to eyebrows extension video

@sweeneestyleblogger said:

"Great for patients going through chemotherapy! "

@benny.ronz shared:

"Uh oh. Now the eyebrows bout to start having baby hairs."

@falker_b_ posted:

"The results look good. I would rather do this than micro blading."

@danni_wintour replied:

"Oh I need this. I’m tired of filling in my brow."

@fightwithsheena commented:

"I mean… actually, this makes sense."

@kimbe1214 wrote:

"I went from disgusted to interested in 0.5 seconds."

@ahousecalledhue added:

"I meannnnnn if we are drawing them might as well get a lace for my face."

